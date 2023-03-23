In the world of fine art, painters often add purposeful highlights with a tiny detail brush to bring endless life and dimension to any piece. And similarly when it comes to makeup artistry, playing with contoured shadows and bright areas of light can create the appearance of a more sculpted jawline, an ethereal luminosity, or even a plumper pout with perfectly placed pigment.

An example of this artful technique (that’s sure to be the next big makeup trend)? Diamond lips are taking TikTok by storm — and TBH, they’re giving all of those glittering fairycore vibes just in time for spring.

Created by Eva Larosa, a content creator very much in the BeautyTok space, diamond lips are all about taking your fave high-shine, glitter-filled, silver-hued products (be it a creamy pencil or pigmented eyeshadow) and painting on a faux fullness at your cupid’s bow and down the center of your lips.

Once that silver shade has been painted on, use your perfect “gym lips” neutral liner to define your pout’s outer edges (she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-fave Pillow Talk). Next, cover your lips with your go-to gloss or lip treatment for a Y2K-inspired frosted lip moment, with the option to bring back that targeted shine and “set” the area with a glittering powder product to match.

Into the glistening diamond-inspired glam? Here are some glosses you’ll want to add to cart to get in on the trend.

The 10 Best Lip Glosses For Diamond Lips