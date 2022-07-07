Laura Whitmore’s New Look Is Giving Barbiecore

Like the rest of you, we're pretty excited to tune into the chaos and drama that is Love Island. Feels like Casa Amor has brought a new level of disorder, as the islanders (and let’s be honest: it is mainly the boys, really) make mad moves with the new new contestants. Such a dramatic episode calls for an equally major moment: host Laura Whitmore’s return to the villa – her first time stepping back into the dating TV show’s actual set since that very initial coupling up. She’s looking a little different though... Sporting a wash of pastel pink hair, Whitmore’s new look is giving Barbiecore; much like Megan Fox’s latest look. But how to recreate the look at home? Here’s a selection of DIY dyes to try at home.

Of course, this isn’t a brand new trend. Celebrity hairstylist Maria Elizabeth told Bustle in 2021 that baby pink hair would soon me popping up everywhere. And it goes without saying that a pastel pink wash will work best with bleached blonde hair; think Margot Robbie’s Barbie makeover or Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment. “While it's more simple for blondes to turn their golden locks into rose gold hair, brunettes can also get in on the trend, however we would recommend consulting with your hair colourist first,” advises L’Oreal Pro. “Unless you have very light brown hair, you'll need to lighten it, but not necessarily all over.”

Once you have dyed your hair, the next challenge will be keeping it pink. Elizabeth’s top tip for making the colour last longer? "Wash your hair less to avoid colour fade," she suggests. Wella’s colour team suggest implementing a really rigorous hair care regime, including protecting shampoo and conditioner, regular hair glossing, and being mindful of the temperature you use when styling. But how do you get that tickled pink look at home in the first place? Here are five DIY hair dyes for you to use to recreate the look from comfort of your home.

