When a maison finds the perfect endorser, fashion magic ensues. Such is the case with Dua Lipa and her appointment as YSL Beauty’s ambassador. Since the pop star snagged the role in 2019, the pair has been churning out campaigns that leave audiences spellbound. On Monday, Jan. 13, she continued to bewitch fashion fans in her latest ad for the brand.

YSL Beauty just launched its new Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush, an eight-shade selection of silky powder blushes. Naturally, as the French brand’s endorser, Lipa starred in the campaign video. Set to her hit “Training Season,” she applied blush to her cheeks and cooed, “I never blush, so make me.” Ever the fashion girlie, she changed into multiple outfits to try on various shades — one of them a risqué, see-through top.

Dua’s Bra-Forward ‘Fit

In one layout, the “Houdini” songstress wore a nondescript black top. It featured long sleeves and a décolletage-flaunting scoop neckline and was tucked simply into her belted trousers. What was arresting about the top, however, was its fabrication. Completely diaphanous, the top put her black triangle bra on display.

Saint Laurent is a big fan of the see-through look. Just look at its Fall/Winter 2024 runway where 75% of the outfits were sheer (and nipply). So Lipa’s transparent piece was perfectly on brand.

She completed the look by tying her red hair in a sleek bun and accessorizing with gold jewelry, perfectly complementing her pink blushed cheeks.

Elsewhere In The Campaign...

Lipa playing with makeup also entailed playing with her looks, naturally. For one frame, where she sported a peachy blush and light mauve lip, she changed into a white halter top with a deep, plunging neckline. She paired it with huge gold hoop earrings and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail.

She went the all-black route for another in a tube top tucked into flared trousers cinched by a belt. Lipa kept to her gold jewelry palette and accessorized with a structural statement earring that popped against her loose red hair.

She Loves A Sheer Saint Laurent Moment

It’s far from the first time Lipa wore a transparent piece in her YSL Beauty materials. In fact, it’s become her signature campaign look. Last February, to promote the lip-focused YSL LOVESHINE franchise, she rocked a pussy-bow top — Saint Laurent’s cornerstone piece — so translucent, her bra was completely visible. The Argylle star even paired it with underwear and sheer tights for a no-pants stunner.

Courtesy of YSL

Months later, in July, she wore another sheer pussy-bow piece to launch Libre Flowers & Flames, a new iteration of the brand’s Libre perfume. This time, she tucked it into her trousers.

Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Another day, another see-through slay.