For quite some time now, Dua Lipa has unofficially worn the crown as one of the most-loved fashion muses to walk the modern red carpet. Most recently, the pop star, podcast host, and founder of Service95 (which houses her book club) has owned the Barbie movie premiere pink carpets with her daring looks — alongside Margot Robbie, of course — with exposed thong ‘fits and free the nipple moments aplenty. What’s more, Lipa was honored as one of four co-chairs at this year’s star-studded Met Gala back in May.

Fashion moments aside, the artist not only made her acting debut in the buzzy film, but created what is arguably the song of summer in Dance The Night — which, of course, accompanies the vibrant choreographed dance number in Barbie.

After an early summer filled with time in the spotlight, Lipa and her family whisked off to Albania for some time off. And ICYWW: While Lipa was born in London, both of her parents are native to Albania.

As for her vacation manicure and pedicure? She took to IG to share a carousel of her Kep Merli Resort getaway, which included a snap of her classic, baby pink French tip toes.

Clearly, the artist has been a fan of crisp French tips as of late (even rocking a very Barbiecore pink version of the look at the Barbie world premiere). And she’s not alone.

A nail art trend very much associated with the ’90s, nostalgic French tip nails have been making a comeback for quite some time now — though of course, manicurists have added a modern spin to the beloved look, incorporating chrome finishes, vivid colors, and more in lieu of stark white polish.