You may have seen some of Dua’s tats peeking out from beneath her crochet tops, red carpet gowns, or the iconic bodysuit she's been wearing throughout her Future Nostalgia concert tour, but might not realize how vast her collection is: The pop star has gotten a total of 18 tattoos over the span of her career. All of the singer's ink is spread across her arms, hands, and ankles, and the majority of them are dainty micro tats done in black ink. From initials that represent her siblings to a stick and poke tattoo on her ankle, Dua’s tattoos vary in meaning and importance, but she clearly has fun with ink.
Wondering about her entire collection? Here’s a guide to all of Dua Lipa’s ink and the meaning behind each piece.
If you looking for a way to savor something special, try Dua Lipa’s method and get tatted!