ICYMI: e.l.f. Cosmetics most recently dropped an ultra-nostalgic collection in collaboration with Millennial-loved denim brand American Eagle. And just before that, the brand tapped living icon Jennifer Coolidge for the its first ever Super Bowl commercial. In other words? E.l.f. has proven itself time and time again as the people’s beauty brand, making totally unexpected moves that somehow make a whole lot of sense.

On June 6, the cosmetics company finally revealed its second guest on its buzzy talk show-style Vanity Table Talk series to be Ziwe Fumudoh — a beloved comedian, writer, and TikTok-viral host who has interviewed the likes of Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox, and more — and she took the opportunity to subtly tease the brand’s latest launch (that’s sure to be in just about every single handbag this summer and beyond).

Say hello to e.l.f.’s Squeeze Me Lip Balm. And while Fumudoh is a clear fan of the softly purple-tinted Grape hue, it also comes in quite a few other flavors and colors including Honeydew, Peach, Strawberry, and an on-trend Vanilla Frosting. Yum.

As for the powerful formula, it is brimming with lip-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which is as healing as it is moisturizing, along with both shea butter and goji berry, which of course are also highly moisturizing for your pout.

When it comes to her beauty tips? Fumudoh doesn’t take things too seriously, but makes the case for staying hydrated from all angles. For one, she notes that lathering up in heavy-duty creams and oils helps her eczema, and especially on her busy work days, she is sure to drink lots and lots of water upon waking. Why? She deadpans to the camera lens to say: “Ash. Is. Death.”