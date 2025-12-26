Depending on your traditions, the holidays may involve specific dress codes. Some celebrate with their ugliest Christmas sweaters or matching festive PJs; others bring out their rarest vintage finds for their ultra-extravagant parties à la the KarJenners. When you’re a supermodel-turned-entrepreneur like Elsa Hosk, the most wonderful time of the year marks yet another opportunity to spotlight your brand.

On Thursday, Dec. 25, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her Christmas Eve ensemble on main. Like much of her usual wardrobe, the supermodel looked to her brand, Helsa Studio, for the festive occasion. As per usual, it was a jaw-dropping moment that managed to combine coquette and risqué, two seemingly opposing aesthetics, in one ultra-stylish dress.

Elsa’s Not-So-Basic LBD

Unlike other style stars, who lean into unspoken holiday color palettes that include vibrant Santa reds and festive sparkly metallics, Hosk went the minimalist route in a little black dress. From the front, it looked deceptively simple, too. Crafted in stretchy jersey material, the inky piece featured a classic round neckline, long sleeves, and an elegant floor-length hemline, with a skirt that clung to her body.

A Moment For The Back

Whatever “basic” facade she had going in front was completely shattered the moment she turned around. Nothing about the back of her dress can be considered simple. It featured a massive circular cutout that spanned her shoulder blades, the sides of her waist, all the way down to her butt. In fact, the dip was so low, it flaunted booty cleavage.

It’s hardly the first time the Helsa Studio founder rocked the butt-forward style, posing in plunging-back dresses as early as April of this year. It tracks. Low-back dips that show hints of buttock slits have been trending for a hot minute among fashion’s most adventurous dressers, especially after Kendall Jenner rocked a similarly behind-focused gown on the 2024 Met Gala.

ICYWW, her open-back dress is available to shop — just be prepared to drop $429.

To balance out the spiciness of the dress, Hosk paired it with pointed-toe pumps and the most coquettish accessory possible: a ribbon. She clipped the bow on her immaculately slicked bun and let the long tails hang freely, traipsing down her back.

Sleigh.