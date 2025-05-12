Emily Ratajkowski rarely shies away from a naked fashion moment. The supermodel has reinvented the art of dog walking, wearing everything from nip-baring graphic tees to straight-up underwear. She’s even taken her love of naked fashion trends to the red carpet with cutout dresses and backless gowns.

Over the weekend, EmRata stayed true to her fashion laurels while celebrating the grand opening of Chinese tea house CHAGEE’s first-ever U.S. outpost, located at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles. As posted on her Instagram Story, she posed at the opening in a flirty and feminine look that perfectly matched the store’s zen vibes.

EmRata’s Cleavage-Baring Mini

For the event, EmRata stuck to her signature flirty yet spicy aesthetic. She donned a simple brown minidress with a flowy silhouette and a plunging neckline that bared some cleavage.

She accessorized with a pair of oversized black shades, a black zip-up clutch, and, of course, her CHAGEE beverage. She completed her look with brown open-toe heels featuring criss-cross straps.

EmRata’s Love Of Minis

Minidresses tend to be staples in EmRata’s wardrobe. In October, she attended WSJ. Magazine’s 2024 Innovator Awards wearing a very Taylor Swift-coded mini.

Designed by JW Anderson, the ivory minidress featured an excerpt from Clive Bell’s 1914 essay “Simplication & Design” in a classic blank font, recalling Swift’s text-filled dress from the Tortured Poets Department section of the Eras Tour. EmRata let her dress shine by keeping her accessories simple, completing her look with strappy black heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last summer, EmRata embraced the “food fashion” trend by wearing a slip minidress from French brand Miaou. It featured an asymmetrical hem and spaghetti straps that paired perfectly with the designer’s signature tomato sauce print. She added even more color with her accessories, donning a pair of pine green Reebok sneakers, yellow cat-eye sunglasses, and a brown shoulder bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s bound to be a summer of many more stylish minis from EmRata.