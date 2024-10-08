Emily Ratajkowski is proving once again that simplicity can be the ultimate showstopper. The model was recently spotted in New York City with BFF and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh sporting a minimalist look that turned heads for all the right reasons. On Oct. 5, EmRata paired a simple white off-the-shoulder top with black fitted pants, creating an effortlessly stylish outfit that you’ll want to bookmark.

Ratajkowski's black and white ensemble is the perfect example of how to elevate basics into night-out essentials. The off-the-shoulder top, which hugged her frame, added a flirty, feminine touch. Meanwhile, the flared black slacks elongated her legs and gave a tailored, sophisticated balance to the overall look. With the addition of pointed-toe brown boots and a bold pop of color from the actor’s cherry red handbag (this season’s hottest color), the outfit was the perfect mix of classic and contemporary.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

How To Pull Off Emily’s Effortless Look

For those looking to recreate her ‘fit, it's all about choosing pieces that balance comfort with structure. The off-the-shoulder top adds just the right amount of drama, while tailored black trousers keep the look grounded. Don't forget to add a statement accessory like EmRata’s eye-catching red handbag for that final touch of personality.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily In NYC: Mixing Minimalism With Statement Accessories

Ratajkowski's latest outing in New York City is a masterclass in fusing Parisian elegance with downtown cool. Her tight white top and tailored black pants capture the chic, effortless vibe reminiscent of Emily in Paris — but with a distinct NYC edge. Consider her look a tribute to the unique fashion in both cities.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

This outfit is another "model-off-duty" moment for Ratajkowski, who often showcases classic elements with contemporary flair. This spring, she rocked a blazer, bra, and butter-yellow trousers while walking in NYC. The model is also no stranger to bringing a monochromatic outfit to life with colorful accessories. At Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week show, she paired a black sleeveless top and black leather skirt with white boots and a bright red bag.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her innate ability to pair timeless basics with vibrant accessories, Ratajkowski solidifies her status as a true fashion chameleon, inspiring fans to embrace both sophistication and personal style.