Much like the internet’s obsession with the contents of celebrities’ bags, what stars pack in their luggage during vacations is another mystery that fuels intrigue in the general public. Visuals of excess luggage and stacked bags come to mind. If you’re Emily Ratajkowski, however, it appears as though you keep the contents of your suitcase at a bare minimum — or, rather, you pack barely any clothes.

Emily Stripped To A Thong

On Monday, Dec. 2, the My Body author shared a carousel from her “perfect” trip to Japan. Among photos of mouth-watering uni bowls, colorful origami, and sweet snaps with her son, Sly, Ratajkowski gave a peek into her vacay wardrobe. While regular people sometimes change up their looks on trips and dabble into other aesthetics and trends, Ratajkowski’s style DNA stayed exactly the same. If you thought the model was a bit risqué dresser on her home turf, best believe she brought her spicy sensibilities halfway across the world.

For example, the model already has an affinity for thongs (and posing in them), rocking them everywhere from the streets of New York to fashion parties. She pulled the same style M.O. while in Asia, posing in front of a window in her version of loungewear: a classic white crop top and an itty-bitty thong. (It called to mind a shoot she did wearing the skinniest G-string known to man.)

More Spicy ’Fits In Japan

Her risqué, barely there ensembles weren’t relegated to the confines of indoor spaces either. She explored the city in lingerie-inspired ’fits. At a dining establishment, for instance, she slipped into a black top with a deep plunging neckline. Crafted in lace, it was also completely see-through; It looked like it could’ve been straight out of her lingerie drawer.

She completed the look with a leather blazer and channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a metallic silver rosette necklace. As a Carrie fan, Ratajkowski has paid homage to the fictional columnist in the past; This is but a series in her looks seemingly influenced by the SATC character.

Another piece of evidence that she didn’t overpack? In a different photo, Ratajkowski skipped outside clothes altogether and slipped into a fuzzy white robe to enjoy some matcha, presumably from her hotel.

Ratajkowski may have been on vacation — but her spicy sensibilities are year-round.