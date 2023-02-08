Whether it be the deep love you share with a partner, or a relationship of true love with none other than yourself — February is a month dedicated to outwardly expressing that passionate admiration, and being grateful for the pure joy it brings to every one of our lives.

And as beauty girlies who take their nails very seriously: ICYMI, using a significant other’s initials for nail art is *everywhere* RN, and is a sweet way to subtly honor your loved one (especially for Valentine’s Day).

But what is the initial nail trend, exactly? Well, usually paired with a more minimal manicure (like a luxe neutral or on-trend red), countless celebs have been declaring their love in a more minimal way, adding their lover’s initials on a statement nail. Whether it be hand-painted, an easy-to-use decal jewel, or a sweet letter outlined in rhinestones, the result is a subtle nod to their own love story that may go completely overlooked, but is one of the sweetest ways to honor them once it is noticed. And as stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian have dipped their fingertips into the trend in their own unique way, it’s been hard not to take notice.

In case you’re considering nails with your boo’s initials, here are some of the faves.

Jennifer Lopez’s Nail With Ben Affleck’s Initials

First dating back in the early 2000s, J.Lo and Ben Affleck have rekindled and officially tied the knot. And recently, the mogul has shared her love with ‘J X B’ nail decals on her ring finger.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Nails With Travis Barker’s Initials

All Kardashian stans can likely agree that it’s so special to watch the eldest sister have the love story she deserves — and on a recent IG dump, she shared an on-trend red nail theory mani with her husband’s initials, T.B.

The Met Gala back in May 2022 marks the first time Kourt shared her love for Travis Barker by way of some gothic-inspired lettering on her thumb.

Lindsay Lohan’s Nails With Her Husband’s Initials

Everyone’s fave Y2K-era it-girl is officially in the married club — and she shared her lover’s initial with an L (for Lindsay Lohan, of course).

Kim Kardashian’s “P” Nails

Though they aren’t together anymore (anyone else hoping they reconnect?), Kim opted for a Barbiecore pink manicure moment with Pete Davidson’s initial outlined in tiny rhinestones.