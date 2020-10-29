Though the pandemic has changed many of your buying habits, one item shoppers still can't get enough of is shoes. And this year's Footwear News FN Achievement Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8, will be a testament to our enduring love of shoe shopping.

What shoe defined 2020, landing the coveted Shoe of the Year Award? Well, that's none other than the Nike Dunk which blends fashion and function, a top priority for shoppers this year. “As one of the most recognizable sneakers, this iconic style has over 30 years of history within the world of sports, fashion, and skateboarding and has solidified itself as a streetwear staple,” Footwear News stated in a release.

Quarantine inspired a new appreciation for at-home leisurewear and comfort, which explains how Birkenstocks and Crocs landed Brands of the Year. Birkenstocks have long been a celebrity favorite but with most of the world following stay-at-home orders, people are buying the cozy shoes with renewed fervor. And crocs are experiencing a resurgence with stocks soaring after Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny released sell-out collaborations with the brand.

But that doesn't mean the world is totally abandoning more fashion-forward footwear choices. Brother Vellies' Aurora James, the genius behind many a viral shoe moment including the snakeskin boots from Queen & Slim, nabbed the Person of the Year Award. Amina Muaddi, whose lace-up sandals broke the Internet this summer, will receive the Collaborator of the Year Award for her work with Rihanna's Fenty line.

And finally, the Style Influencer of the Year Award will go to Cardi B, who drove search volume and sales for both Christian Louboutin and Balenciaga with a single mention.

The awards have been held since 1986 and winners are selected based on a combination of retail sales, consumer feedback, social media prowess, and overall buzz, according to FN. And, this year’s live event can be accessed by all, by registering on the publication’s website.