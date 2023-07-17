If you’re on the hunt for some exciting summer style inspiration, look no further than Gigi Hadid’s Instagram feed. Over the weekend, the supermodel shared snaps from a recent getaway and I spied a poolside ensemble that was definitely worth replicating.

Many stars — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie included — have been taking to more minimalist bikinis as of late. Being the major trendsetter she is, however, Hadid zagged and went the maximalist route. She rocked an exciting take on a classic swim style.

In the photos posted on Saturday, Hadid donned the timeless triangle bikini in a groovy, retro print featuring an unlikely set of hues — pinks, browns, caramels, and whites. Completing the look, she wore stringy, cheeky bikini bottoms in the same eclectic pattern.

A styling pro, Hadid matched her accessories to the maximalist energy of her suit, reaching for a chunky necklace with a hodgepodge of baubles, which she then layered over a pendant necklace. (Peep the rattan beach bag — one of the season’s biggest bag trends — behind her.)

The Guest in Residence entrepreneur also added what is, IMHO, the perfect summer accessory: a temporary statement tattoo. On her hip sat a massive swirly dragon, seemingly mid-movement. She even referenced the mythical creature in her caption’s emoji.

Summertime perfection.