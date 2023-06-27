Hailey Bieber Served Major Sideboob In A Skin-Tight Cut-Out Dress

Followers of Hailey Bieber know that she has mastered the art of serving looks, having recently stepped out in a chic oversized jersey, khaki mini skirt, and a micro LBD, among many other viral ensembles. The model’s latest attire to have grabbed the attention of fans can be found on Instagram, where she recently shared a gallery of herself rocking a skin-tight cut-out dress, serving some major sideboob in the process. Bieber finished off the look with a soft blue Bottega Veneta bag, glittering drop earrings, and her diamond engagement ring on full display.

After sharing the outfit with her 49.8 million Instagram followers, many were quick to praise the model’s daring sense of style. “How can someone slay so much?” asked one adoring fan. “You can’t spell Hailey without hail,” another commented, adding: “Hail to the queen.”

Bieber is far from the only major name to have nailed the sideboob look as of late, and the style trend has previously been favored by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh, and Dua Lipa, to name just a few.

Bieber’s latest look follows her recent exposed-undie “soft girl” ensemble, which consisted of a white-slip dress from Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 collection. Serving ‘90s minimalist vibes, she completed the outfit with metallic silver and green Orbit sneakers, and bestie Kendall Jenner’s bag of choice, the Mini Sardine cross-body bag.