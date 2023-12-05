Whenever a celebrity posts a photo dump on Instagram, you can expect their curated carousel to include one of the following: a behind-the-scenes snap of their latest red carpet beauty look, a group photo with their A-list besties (extra points if they’re posing with their partner, too), and, of course, a mirror selfie.

Hailey Bieber’s November recap has all that and more. Over the weekend, the Rhode founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of her core memories from the last month, including a girls’ night out with her fellow models, her athleisure ’fit from a ballet class, and even a super spicy mirror pic.

Hailey’s Lacy Lingerie Selfie

For her OOTD, Bieber captured herself in a dressing room with an assortment of off-duty separates hanging in the background. However, it was her choice of clothing (or lack thereof) that stole the show.

The model slipped on her winter whites, which just so happened to be a matching lingerie set. With her go-to coffee order in hand — a cappuccino with almond milk, if you’re curious — Bieber posed in a lacy push-up bra, complete with a dainty embellishments and silky straps. On bottom, she chose a barely-there G-string thong finished with the same lace topper.

Bieber’s Beauty Playbook

The lingerie-clad selfie is a classic Bieber move, so it comes as no surprise that she went with her go-to accents to complete this look as well. On the beauty front, her “cinnamon cookie butter bob” was effortlessly curled and swept to the side.

She took a moody detour from her usual minimal makeup look with subtle black winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and mauve matte lips.

Holiday-Ready In Victoria’s Secret

Bieber regularly bared it all on main last month. Earlier in November, she shared her Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign. The images featured the fashion muse in a plethora of numbers that were equally festive and NSFW.

In a red and green-themed shot, Bieber struck a pose alongside life-size decorations in a wrap-around one-piece that included mesh embroidery, a silky criss-crossed addition, and bows on either hip that perfectly aligned with her coquette sartorial era. A bit more festive than her ethereal white set, the coordinating look was a flirtier and spicier take on holiday-ready lingerie.