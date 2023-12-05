When it comes to her manicure M.O., Hailey Bieber is synonymous with the “glazed donut” nails that have become a classic since being spotted on her tips during the summer of 2022.

Since then, she’s solidified her status as a mani lover with an eye for the trends, having experimented with chocolate versions of the look, the rising “cherry mocha” polish color, espresso-colored croc print nails, colorful mismatched manicures, and more.

As for Bieber’s most recent set? Her ultra-dark nails tap one of the fastest growing manicure trends for the fall and winter months, formally cementing it as thee hottest mani of the moment.

Hailey’s Glossy Black Nails

On Dec. 3, Bieber stepped out onto the 2023 Academy Museum Gala red carpet. With her hair pulled back into a slicked-back bun and her faux freckles on full display, the Rhode founder was styled in a body-hugging black sequin Yves Saint Laurent gown.

Bieber matched her go-to almond-shaped nails to her floor length dress, painting her lengthy tips in a pure black nail polish color that was topped with a heavy dose of glossy high-shine.

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity manicurist who is behind Bieber’s iconic glazed nail looks, used two coats of the OPI GelColour in Black Onyx — which has a traditional Nail Lacquer counterpart for at-home painting ($11.49) — before topping the look with OPI’s GelColour Stay Shiny Top Coat.

Made To Match: “We wanted something to complement her YSL black sequin dress and decided to go with classic shiny black nails. Black Onyx is my go-to because it’s such a timeless and classic black.” — Ganzorigt on Hailey Bieber’s nails at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

What Is The “Black Nail Theory?”

In case you missed it, the “black nail theory” is a new manicure trend that’s currently swirling around TikTok.

The rising theory purports that glossy black nails promote feelings of increased confidence. Further, a dark manicure is said to make the wearer appear bold, daring, and even mysterious.

The Black Mani Mystique

While Bieber is the most recent to rock a pure black set of tips, other notable names are big fans of the inky shade, too.

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Last month, Selena Gomez experimented with the trend on coffin-shaped nails, and Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 CFDA Awards on Nov. 6 with a similar look. In early October, Kendall Jenner stepped out with her shorter nails painted in a pure black shade, and before that, both Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with diamond-like black nails.

Welcome To The Dark Side: “Black nails are a favorite due to their effortless coolness, making them highly appealing to both women and men who want to make a stylish statement. Additionally, they are a great choice for the short natural nail trend.” — JINsoon’s founder, Jin Soon Choi, on nail polish color trends for winter 2024