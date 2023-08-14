Hailey Bieber is officially in her Carrie Bradshaw era. The rhode founder has been inadvertently channeling the chic writer in recent months, donning looks reminiscent of Carrie’s trademark style. But, apparently, she’s never watched the OG series in full. Until now. And she’s marking the occasion with a ‘fit that’s extremely on brand.

The model shared the 2000s-inspired ensemble on Instagram with the caption “is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever.” The carousel included a mix of photos, one of which had indisputable Carrie energy.

Bieber donned a crimson red ensemble (which is another major trend this fall) that served lots of spice. The halter top featured a plunging neckline that dipped deep past her chest. Tied in a bow at the nape of her neck, the ruched number was punctuated with a lone oversized rosette in the busom — a Carrie classic.

True fans (read: anyone who has watched all six seasons, two films, and two more seasons of the reboot) know that Carrie is pretty experimental with her style. But within her ever-growing wardrobe remain a few constants: Manolo Blahniks, Fendi Baguettes, and retro rosettes. She even rocked another 3D floral look in a recent episode.

Bieber further merchandised the ‘fit with gold accessories, chunky earrings and the daintiest of chains. She slung a matching, fire engine red bag over her shoulder for a final touch. Meanwhile, she reached for a little trademark of her own: her signature “donut glaze” makeup look with glossy lips.

She’s definitely a Carrie.