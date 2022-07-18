Everything We Know About Halsey's Second Beauty Brand, AF94

A new boy mom, a total beauty mogul in her own right, and a complete artist in all that she does (her most recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuted in the form of a feature film, ICYMI) — it’s clear that Halsey has been nothing short of busy in the last few years.

And hot on the heels of launching their colorfully playful cosmetics collection, about-face, not all that long ago in January of 2021, the multi-hyphenate has taken to Instagram to announce a second beauty brand, named af94, that will officially be available on July 25, 2022. Inspired by their full name’s initials (Ashley Frangipane) and birth year of 1994, she shares that her newest brand is about-face’s “cute and bratty younger sibling.” But what, exactly, makes it different?

At the heart of both brands, freedom of expression, creativity without bounds, and the encouragement to play with color is highlighted. And if you’re a fan of Halsey, you know that this messaging is very much in line with who she is as a person and creator, as well. But beyond those inherent similarities, af94 does in fact fill a need for beauty lovers and Halsey stans alike.

While about-face is available at Ulta with competitive price points in line with other celeb-fronted brands on the shelves (think Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, for example), af94 is a vision created in an exclusive partnership with Walmart, and in turn, will be made all the more accessible to those of all ages and with all personal budgets.

In other words? Every single product will be $10 and under.

Entirely vegan and cruelty-free, the brand’s initial launch is set to include 12 products that are “made to play,” and range from matte lipsticks and cheek tints, to biodegradable makeup remover wipes and unique face and body stickers.

Are you ready to play with af94? Sign up to get more info on the brand’s website.