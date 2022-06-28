Halsey gripped music fans early in their career with hits like “Gasoline” and “Bad At Love” — but they’re not just a successful singer. Besides being a musician, they’re also a parent, an entrepreneur, and an obvious beauty buff (just check out their IG if you need proof). In fact, the multi-hyphenate launched makeup brand About-Face at the beginning of 2021, and it’s quickly become a go-to player in the beauty space, lauded by fans for its bold pigments and playful menu of products, tools, and merch. So, a walk through Halsey’s most iconic makeup looks feels all too fitting.

While Halsey definitely has a vast range of DIY glam skills, they seem to especially love eye makeup, as they’re regularly seen rocking funky liners, shadows, and paints. And they’re not (at all) afraid to play with color, often mixing a slew of pigments to create a brand new unique hue or a jaw-dropping rainbow look. There’s no way to include all of Halsey’s greatest makeup moments in one list, but this roundup is an ode to the best and buzziest — including icy blue eyelids, Y2K-inspired rhinestones, multi-winged eyeliner, and bright lip colors.

If you need a refresher (or just want to relive the greatest hits), grab a notepad and your makeup bag and scroll on for 12 of Halsey’s best makeup looks.

2 Fuchsia Lip Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Halsey kept it simple yet impactful when they wore this vibrant fuchsia lip to an event in New York City in 2015. But don’t sleep on their also-chic vintage-inspired finger wave hairdo.

3 Rhinestone Teardrops Instagram/@iamhalsey Another Y2K beauty moment: This pinky purple metallic eyeshadow look featuring rhinestones along her lower lashline.

4 Glittery Cat Eye Instagram/@iamhalsey In this pic posted to their Instagram, Halsey showed off a sparkly, wine-colored cat eye — and the hue perfectly matched that on their pout.

5 Multi-Winged Linger Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli / Contributor At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Halsey served Euphoria-chic in a multi-winged eyeliner look.

6 ’60s-Inspired Glam Instagram/@iamhalsey Halsey used About-Face products to paint their eyelids two stunning shades of blue which, combined with the ultra-defined lower lashes, gives mod ’60s vibes.

7 Rainbow Lids MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images Halsey strutted the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards looking like an IRL fairytale in this dreamy, mermaid-esque makeup look.

8 Technicolored Instagram/@iamhalsey With swirls of yellow, green, white, and orange along their eyelids, this is a super artsy take on eyeshadow wings.

9 Lightning Bolt Liner Instagram/@iamhalsey Yes, this is eyeliner with lightning bolt-shaped flicks at the end. Halsey created this masterpiece with black eyeliner along with crimson eyeshadow and red rhinestones.

10 Blue Smoky Eye J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “So Good” singer rocked this blue-tinted smoky eye and neutral-colored lip to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

11 Graphic Liner & Shadow Instagram/@iamhalsey Halsey stunned in this look that combines graphic liner with two-toned eyeshadow. Anyone else getting Maddy from Euphoria vibes?