Heidi Klum is taking her Germany’s Next Top Model gig very seriously. On screen, the reality TV competition’s host, judge, and executive producer regularly guides modeling hopefuls. It seems, however, like she does her modeling mentorship at home... with her offspring.

Early this week, for example, her 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, made his runway debut at Paris Couture Week. Meanwhile, her 20-year-old daughter, Leni, is also becoming a model to watch out for, especially after starring in campaigns and covers alongside Klum.

The mother and daughter joined forces again on Thursday, Jan. 30, in a teaser photo of reality competition’s 20th season. Though it’s unclear what Leni’s role on the show will be and whether it’s a recurring one, what is certain is that she’s taking style notes from her mom. In fact, she wore a dress in the ad that was a near-replica of one of Klum’s most glorious naked dresses.

Heidi’s OG Sheer Dress

In 2022, the America’s Got Talent judge walked the blue carpet at the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water. Clearly inspired by the film, she wore a floor-length optical illusion gown that resembled the name-checked liquid in that it was aqueous, flowy, and clear.

The work of art was seemingly crafted out of strips of see-through mesh, like long loose ribbons. These gauzy panels were then draped to cling to her body — from the voluminous asymmetrical shoulder to the wisps that clung around her hips, before billowing into a skirt with a massive slit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with clear PVC heels, aka naked shoes, and a “wet look” slicked-back hair.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

In the new teaser photo for GNTM, Leni wore a dress strikingly similar to the above. Also crafted in clear wisps of ribbon-like fabric, it, too, featured a one-sided neckline and asymmetrical hem. Whereas the matriarch’s panels were less defined, Leni’s were coiled, like tangled tapes inside cassettes.

She styled her dress à la her famous mom too and wore clear heels. It was a page straight out of Klum’s style playbook.

The multi-hyphenate, on the other hand, wore a matching strapless minidress and jacket blanketed by sky blue plumes and silver pointed-toe pumps.

Following In Her Footsteps

It’s hardly the first time the two worked together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo routinely stars side-by-side in Intimissimi campaigns, stripping to spicy lingerie sets and posing with each other.

You know what they say: The family that slays together, stays together.