Understatement incoming: Heidi Klum is among the fashion industry’s greatest. Her nearly 30-year career as a style muse and reality TV competition host, judge, and producer is proof. Klum’s most consistent and enduring role, however, is as an underwear model and connoisseur. She’s been strutting in lingerie since she was dubbed a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1999, and has since pivoted to endorsing Intimissimi alongside her daughter, Leni.

Naturally, she flaunts her affinity for slinky boudoir clothing any chance she gets — including when she graces magazine covers.

Heidi’s Cone Bra Cover Moment

On Tuesday, April 29, Klum graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Germany’s May/June 2025 issue. Though you couldn’t see much of what she was wearing in the close-up photo, taken by Dima Hohlov, the style was attention-grabbing nonetheless.

The Project Runway judge wore a white lace top that was utterly sheer. Alluding to boudoir dressing, it featured a built-in bra with visible underwire and pointy nips. The cone bra-adjacent style, which blew to fashion infamy in the ’90s, thanks to Jean Paul Gaultier and Madonna, has grown in popularity in the last couple of years. Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter, for instance, have been rocking the style on tour, at the Met Gala, and on magazine covers, respectively. Klum is the latest in a string of A-listers who’ve followed suit, though her take was mostly subtle and romantic.

The America’s Got Talent judge doubled down on the brassiere-forward aesthetic and fully flaunted her black bra underneath.

No Top? No Problem

One day later, Klum enjoyed some R&R and chilled poolside. And her swim look was even more risqué than her lingerie-focused cover. Laying on her belly, she ditched the top completely and wore nothing but a teeny, butt-baring black thong.

The booty-forward style choice makes perfect sense — after all, thong bikinis all but guarantee a flawless tan. Plus, it’s also the unofficial swimwear du jour of fashion’s most daring (think: Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, and Sydney Sweeney).

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to try the bold style on your next getaway, let Klum’s classic choice be it.