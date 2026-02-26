Hilary Duff is a Y2K baby at heart. For the rollout of her new album luck... or something, her first in over a decade, the actor-singer has been drawing inspiration from the lingerie trend, rocking floral bodysuits during her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” shows and slip dresses in 2026’s hottest color trend. But once in a while, she pulls out the time machine and goes back to her breakout era.

Duff appeared on the Feb. 25 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and got nostalgic during the interview, even opening up about her former feud with Lindsay Lohan. Fittingly, she also went back to the early 2000s with her wardrobe, trying out one of spring’s hottest trends that just also happened to be a Y2K staple.

Hilary’s Love Of Layering

Duff showed off her podcast look on Instagram, shouting out her entire glam and styling team for making her look straight out of 2003. She embraced the current layering trend in an unexpected yet nostalgic way, wearing a dark gray bodysuit but leaving her hem unbuckled and letting it rest over contrasting lighter gray trousers.

On top, she added another Y2K-inspired twist, wearing a dark gray cropped bolero over her bodysuit, with long flowing sleeves and a knotted tie at the center.

Instagram / @barbdoeshair

She completed her look with sleek, minimal accessories, donning a blocky transparent ring and a pair of pointed-toe boots in black croc-embossed leather.

Hilary’s Y2K Throwbacks

This isn’t the first time that Duff has harkened back to the early 2000s during her latest music era. For a recent L’Oréal Paris ad, she brought back a spicy Y2K staple: the exposed bra straps.

She wore a silky white cropped blouse with contrasting long-short sleeves and an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, teasing her slinky white strap to evoke the exposed-bra look.

She paired her elegant crop top with classic high-waisted straight-leg jeans in a light blue denim wash. However, she added more glamour with her bling, including layered stacks of crystal bands, a pearl pendant ring, and multiple short hoop earrings.