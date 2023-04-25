The Met Gala, an annual soirée that kicks off the Costume Institute exhibition, has long been dubbed “the Oscars of fashion.” Held the first Monday of May, the themed fundraiser gathers the brightest stars in entertainment and fashion, with celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga attending the invite-only event alongside the world’s most talented designers.

Naturally, the bash has been home to some of fashion’s most iconic outfits. (Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei gown, Zendaya’s light-up Cinderella-inspired dress, and Kim Kardashian’s vintage Marilyn Monroe number — ring any bells?) It’s also kicked off important conversations online. Memes, too, which have discouraged some stars from attending.

For many at-home spectators, the guest list has long been a point of interest — especially recently, after reports that Vogue editor and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour was cracking down on the invitees. Some assumed this meant the entire Kardashian clan wouldn’t be returning, but Page Six confirmed Kim will be attending.

The process of who gets invited and how has always been a little nebulous. We know Wintour personally approves everyone who gets an invite to the prestigious shindig. But those invites come with a hefty price tag, and this year, a seat reportedly costs a whopping $50,000.

With the 2023 Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” fast approaching, allow me to answer all your burning questions.

How much do Met Gala tickets cost?

According to the New York Times, a single ticket costs $50,000, while tables begin at $300,000. This hasn’t always been the case, however. In fact, just last year, tickets were still $30,000 apiece per Page Six — a price hike that’s causing some donors to pass on this year’s event, even though the money is for charity. (Fun fact: before Wintour’s involvement in 1995, tickets cost just $1,000.)

What’s included in the ticket price?

Well, dinner — and access to the most exclusive party in the world. Guests also gain entry to the after-party, where a musical guest performs. Past performers have included the best of the best: The Weeknd, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and more. Attendees also get a tour of the new fashion exhibit (and the reason for the event), which doesn’t open to the public ‘til days later.

Do celebrities pay for the tickets ?

Celebrities typically attend for free as designers or the brands themselves buy the tickets and invite their stars from there. But even if a label shells out hundreds of thousands for a table, who they seat at that table still has to be approved by Wintour.

The way it’s done, according to StyleCaster, is the Vogue team makes a list of buzzy celebs and suggests that list to each fashion house. In return for the free entry, stars attend the bash wearing the label’s clothes.

Can celebs attend without a designer sponsor?

If celebs don’t have a sponsor, they can always make their case to Wintour and cover their own ticket fee — like Kate Upton, who took a meeting with the editor and paid $25,000 ticket to attend the 2012 event.