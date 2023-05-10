Sweet summertime is on its way — and for many, that means so are those long awaited, weeks-long vacations in European cities, beachy Caribbean resorts, and beyond (that often are the perfect excuse for a new wardrobe and run to Sephora, too).

Thanks to modern muses likes Sofia Richie — who was just married in a luxe ceremony in the South of France — all things “quiet luxury” are taking over the beauty and fashion trends. In short: The aesthetic is where minimalism meets modesty for a timelessly chic result. And in terms of building a wardrobe that gives “old money” energy, there is a desire to source high-quality staple pieces that stand the test of time. Think a well-tailored trench coat that will last generations to come. Or in the world of beauty, investing in formulas that complement and enhance your natural beauty, like the cult-fave Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream à la Chanel, or a techy SolaWave to up your skin care game.

As for the unexpected accessory for the warmer months, that has celebs like Kendall Jenner and TikTok obsessed? A vintage-inspired headscarf — boldly colorful, classically subtle, and otherwise — that is serving serious Grace Kelly on a yacht vibes.

Into the look? Here are 10 TikTok hair tutorials that will show you how to tie and style your favorite headscarf.

1 The Oh-So-Effortless Wrap When in doubt, an easy, effortless scarf wrap and some oversized sunglasses serves all of the posh, quiet luxury vibes for summers in Europe and beyond.

2 The Secured Low Pony Struggle with a scarf that slips down your ponytail? This hack is the perfect solve.

3 The Double Braided ‘Do For those who want to get their hair of the nape of their neck, this intricate ‘do is a gorgeous option that is certified hot weather approved.

4 The Rolled Low Bun Create a fuller low bun with this genius wrapping method.

5 The Beachside Tie-Off Elevate any beachside look with this effortlessly classic tie-off. For some added security, be sure to pack some extra bobby pins in your luggage.

6 The Intricate French Braid For the French braid lovers — this one’s for you.

7 The Half-Up Bow Loving the on-trend half-up look? This quirky ‘do is the perfect way to incorporate a thin scarf.

8 The Curly Hair Hack For those blessed with curly and coily strands, this headscarf technique is a total must-learn.

9 The Boho Babe For some serious Mamma Mia! vibes this summer, leave out some tousled tendrils when styling your strands with a square headscarf.