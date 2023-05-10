Beauty
How To Tie A Headscarf 10 Chic Ways This Summer, According To TikTok
It’s giving, “I holiday in Europe.”
Sweet summertime is on its way — and for many, that means so are those long awaited, weeks-long vacations in European cities, beachy Caribbean resorts, and beyond (that often are the perfect excuse for a new wardrobe and run to Sephora, too).
Thanks to modern muses likes Sofia Richie — who was just married in a luxe ceremony in the South of France — all things “quiet luxury” are taking over the beauty and fashion trends. In short: The aesthetic is where minimalism meets modesty for a timelessly chic result. And in terms of building a wardrobe that gives “old money” energy, there is a desire to source high-quality staple pieces that stand the test of time. Think a well-tailored trench coat that will last generations to come. Or in the world of beauty, investing in formulas that complement and enhance your natural beauty, like the cult-fave Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream à la Chanel, or a techy SolaWave to up your skin care game.
As for the unexpected accessory for the warmer months, that has celebs like Kendall Jenner and TikTok obsessed? A vintage-inspired headscarf — boldly colorful, classically subtle, and otherwise — that is serving serious Grace Kelly on a yacht vibes.
Into the look? Here are 10 TikTok hair tutorials that will show you how to tie and style your favorite headscarf.