So long method acting; method dressing is Hollywood’s biggest trend this year. Fashion darlings like Zendaya and Dakota Johnson looked into their projects’ themes (or, in Blake Lively’s case, character names) for narrative-spun wardrobes on press tours. The latest fashion savant to join the thematic outfit crew is Jenna Ortega.

While others tend to be more costumey in their approach, Ortega has mastered the art of a subtle nod. Case in point: her latest slew of looks on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour.

The actor has been paying homage to Beetlejuice’s striped suit (and optical illusion movie materials) with stripey looks. While she could easily overdo the hypnotic black-and-white lines, the sartorial whiz channels those elements in the chicest ways — even when she’s in nothing but lingerie.

Jenna’s Beetlejuice-Coded Bustier

On Monday, Aug. 19, Ortega subtly nodded to her film’s famed vertical lines with a black-and-white top resembling two supersized stripes. Despite her inspiration being an eerie trickster, the Wednesday star’s number was all sorts of stylish.

She leaned into the now-ubiquitous “exposed underwear” trend with a two-toned bustier that looked straight out of her lingerie closet. It even featured built-in bra cups, visible boning, and fasteners down the front.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, she paired her intimates-inspired bodice with a black silk slip, another sleepwear-adjacent piece. She topped off the look with a boxy blazer thrown casually atop her shoulders, lace-up pumps, and black sunglasses.

The You alum racked up spooky gigs in recent years — from Scream installments to Netflix’s Wednesday. Fittingly, her wardrobe skewed goth, and fans often associated her IRL style with her characters’. With Tim Burton’s sequel, Ortega proved she doesn’t just dress like her characters — she can also take a niche aesthetic like gothcore and take it from spicy to corporate-friendly and even downright steampunk.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s A High-Low Queen

Aside from flaunting her ability to alchemize creepy pop culture inspo into chic looks, her ’fit also put her high-low mixing skills on display. Behold, the most interesting detail of her outfit: Ortega paired a $20 skirt from Cider with a diamond-encrusted watch from Hublot worth $45,200.

The timepiece, a Hublot Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium Alternative Pave, features a bezel set with 54 diamonds, plus 486 more on the bracelet. The dazzlers on her watch total 3.79 carats. (While the exact style is currently unavailable on the website, it’s being sold on collector’s sites for slightly higher at $47,100.)

The range is impressive.