There’s casual, then there’s Jennifer Lopez-casual. The “On The Floor” crooner notoriously redefines the lax dress code with her ultra-stylish and pricey ensembles. Thus far, she’s worn floral co-ords to bike, used a Dior bag to pick flowers, and carried a $100,000 bag to shop at a flea market. She’s OTT in an “old money” kinda way.

Though she turned a year older earlier this week, Lopez’s style sensibilities remain unchanged. On Thursday, July 25, the Atlas star was spotted in New York wearing a low-key outfit: jeans and a bra. Typical? Not quite. Her love may not cost a thing, but her outfit is in the six digits.

J.Lo’s NSFW Corpcore Look

Ever the spicy dresser, Lopez wore nothing but a white bra for a top. Like designer bras hitting the market, her ribbed halter choice from Gucci also featured a logo-clad band, albeit subtly.

She paired her intimates with high-waisted jeans, the quintessential dressed-down fabric. Hers even featured a loose, baggy fit and a drawstring waistband. The basic pairing, however, didn’t keep her from divafying her ’fit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Leaning into the corpcore aesthetic, she threw on a cream blazer atop her otherwise NSFW look. The boardroom-friendly piece featured arm slits, which showed off slivers of skin.

She completed her look with yellow-tinted sunglasses, oversized hoops, and cork-heeled platforms, and pulled her hair back into a slick bun.

She Wore A $700 Designer Bra...

While the outfit seemed relatively minimal, it was actually hella fancy. Her bra, for example, was designer. The Gucci lingerie comes with a $680 price tag — which totally makes it prime for flaunting.

...And A $100K Bag

It was her Hermès bag, however, that sent the look into a whole other tax bracket. One of her favorites, she carried a shiny black Birkin 25 in one of the most expensive materials available: crocodile leather. The highly exclusive purse, available on resale sites like 1stDibs, costs upward of $100,000.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Yassification at its finest.