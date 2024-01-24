It may still be the thick of winter, but spring has already sprung within Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe. In recent weeks, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer has been recalling lush gardens in virtually every one of her style choices.

From the Golden Globes to Paris’s ongoing Couture Week, Lopez has been blanketed in heaps of 3D florals for all of her biggest public outings. And after opening the Spring 2024 haute couture season with a buzzy rose-covered look (more on that later), Lopez showed out in another jaw-dropping floral ensemble.

A Gown Fit For Royalty

On Wednesday, Lopez attended the Elie Saab Haute Couture show in a floor-length gown worthy of a queen. Leaning into the collection’s flora theme, Lopez dress recalled the dusty hue of lush leaves.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever the spicy dresser, her ensemble featured a low, plunging neckline. Though not quite as daring as her famous Versace dress, it still made major impact. With a crystal-encrusted belt and voluminous skirt, the dress flowed gracefully around her as Lopez entered the building.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A Little Commotion For The Cape

While the gown was a stunner on its own, Lopez’s outfit truly came alive with her masterpiece of a cape. Massive appliqués were tacked onto the garment, leaving it covered entirely in lilac, green, and peach-colored feathers.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez balanced out her look with a deliberate lack of accessories — save for studs and a trendy velvet bow.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She’s In Her “Hearts & Flowers Era”

This show marks the fourth time this week Lopez has covered herself in flowers. She made a splash on the first day of Couture Week when she attended Schiaparelli’s show in a coat of 7k live, white rose petals.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before that, on Jan. 7, Lopez walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in a baby pink mermaid dress. Like her couture week looks, massive rosettes were the focal point of her ’fit.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Apparently, the sartorial decision is tied to her upcoming album, This Is Me...Now. On Instagram, Lopez wrote: “Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…#ThisIsMeNow coming February 16.”