Jodie Comer’s Daring High-Cut Bodysuit Stole The Show At LFW

Although the hit BBC series Killing Eve ended in 2022, the stardom hasn’t stopped for Jodie Comer. The actor is currently gearing up for a spring production of the one-woman play Prima Facie on Broadway, which ended its West End run last year. Meanwhile, the actor certainly delivered at London Fashion Week’s Burberry show, wearing a stunning all-black outfit for the evening. Taking place at Kennington Park, Comer attended the LFW event alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, and engaged couple Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham.

Comer wore a high-cut black bodysuit, along with a Burberry blazer and trousers combo. The actor’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman paired the outfit with a pair of Jimmy Choo Flaca 100 embellished pumps (£1,050), made from “crystal-embellished mesh and trimmed with suede” and “adorned with plush velvet bows” in a pointed-toe design. Comer has grown out her choppy bob, so she wore her hair in tousled waves.

Outside London Fashion Week and her upcoming stage performance, Comer has major projects lined up, including the HBO series Big Swiss. An adaptation of Jean Beagin’s novel of the same name, Comer stars as Flavia, aka Big Swiss, a patient of a sex therapy clinic that its transcriber, Greta, falls in love with. As the synopsis reads, Greta “becomes fixated” with the woman she has nicknamed Big Swiss (because she’s tall and is from Switzerland), “leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two” after they bump into each other in the local dog park. Described as the “funniest book you’ll read in 2023” with comparisons to the surrealism of Schitts Creek, this is one Comer project you won’t want to miss.