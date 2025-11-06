Julia Fox has always been that girl. The fashion provocateur often makes headlines for her divisive style statements, affinity for controversial trends, and general flavor for all things weird. But despite only achieving it-girl status when she started rocking her signature severe black eyeshadow, she’s long been at the forefront of risqué looks.

In December 2019, for example, a few months after Uncut Gems was released, the actor attended GQ’s annual Men of the Year event in Hollywood. Proving she was way ahead of her time, Fox wore two spicy trends, long before “naked dressing” became ubiquitous.

Julia’s Sheer Catsuit

At the fête, the Down the Drain author matched the inky carpet in an all-black ensemble. She wore a lace catsuit so sheer, it completely put her strapless brassiere on display. It featured multiple keyhole cutouts down the chest with crystal-encrusted hardware accents.

While she had no qualms showing off her bra top, she veered away from doing the same for her bottoms. (It’s the one difference Old Julia has from New Julia. These days, Fox frequently shows off her lingerie, flaunting her thong via butt cutouts or skipping pants entirely.) Instead, she manufactured coverage by tying a sweater around her waist.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See-through attire is practically everywhere these days, with red carpets and big fashions events crawling with attendees wearing an iteration of the translucent look. But back in 2019, “naked dressing” was still extremely controversial, which is likely what drew Fox to it in the first place.

She Was Blinged Out

To glam up her ensemble, she completed her look with pieces that stood out. Her heels, for example, were pointed-toe pumps that featured crystal-encrusted toppers. She also clutched a bag awash in rhinestones.

Her jewelry was equally brilliant. She wore a ring with a massive ball of diamonds and similarly sparkly earrings.

She Was Practically Unrecognizable

Though her style sensibilities were the same, her makeup choices were not. Instead of the severe beauty choices she’s known for these days, this was relatively low-key. She rocked barely there makeup with subtly flushed cheeks and a rosy pink lip. Even her hairstyle was demure, with a thick headband.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Though she was still finding her beauty style, Fox has always been at the forefront of fashion.