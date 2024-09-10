Katy Perry has been stepping up her bra game as of late — just in time for the release of her upcoming sixth studio album, 143, which drops on Sept. 20.

In August, the singer unveiled not one, but two official album covers for the much-anticipated record, posing in a futuristic see-through resin bra in one snap, and a micro bra with star pasties in the other.

On Sept. 7, Perry stepped out in another bra-centric look at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s latest movie, The Cut.

“Swapped out the rehearsal sweats last night to support my baby daddy @orlandobloom’s new film premiere The Cut at the opening night of @TIFF_net in Toronto last night,” Perry captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more proud of the intense amount of physical and mental effort he gave for this role.”

While the couple were there to celebrate Bloom’s newest work, all eyes were on Perry’s attire.

Perry’s Bandeau Bra Top

Posing with her fiancé, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, Perry wore a shimmering black gown by Celine, complete with a bandeau as a top.

To accessorize the look, the “Firework” hitmaker wore drooping hoop earrings, with her hair tied up and short black bangs on full-on display.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. Instagram/@katyperry

Perry’s Latest Looks

This isn’t the first time the singer’s bra region has caught fans’ attention recently. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Perry wore a short-sleeve Mugler baby tee that featured faux nipple piercings.

Before that, Perry shared photos of a skydiving experience with Bloom, in which she wore a striking neon orange bikini top as they jumped from a helicopter straight into the ocean.