As an international superstar, it’s only fitting that Katy Perry’s job takes her all over the world. In 2024 alone, the “Firework” singer has already traveled to Australia, Brazil, France, and London to promote her latest album, 143. In 2025, Perry will keep on jet-setting, visiting Chile, Argentina, Scotland, and more on her 28-concert Lifetimes Tour, and judging by her most recent Instagram posts, it’s fair to say the pop star is excited.

On Nov. 17, Perry took to IG to promote the Mexico stops on the upcoming tour. In the spirited post, the 40-year-old remains true to the otherworldly aesthetics of her most recent LP with a cropped bustier that features a futuristic touch.

Katy’s Bustier Crop Top

Since kicking off the 143 era in July, Perry has sported her fair share of revealing ‘fits. From breast plates and nipple-focused tops to cleavage-baring dresses and exposed thongs, the “Teenage Dream” songstress has been pulling out all the sartorial stops. And seeing as though she’s been making wild fashion choices since she hit the scene in 2008, her most recent look was actually pretty tame by comparison. But because this is Katy Perry we’re talking about, the look still managed to turn heads and show a little skin.

In an Instagram boomerang in which she proudly flys a Mexican flag in honor of the 2025 shows that will kick off her tour on April 23, Perry dons a white cropped bustier top. The strapless number features a dramatic scooped cutout around the chest, and boning down the sides for added structure.

As an homage to the futuristic aesthetics of 143, the spicy garment was also adorned with silver embellishments arranged as if they were forming a constellation.

Perry completed the look with a pair of matching white trousers that came equipped with their own built-in purse belt. Similar to the corset, the oversized pant pocket featured more of the same silver decorations.

Later that day, the mom-of-one shared a separate video to celebrate the sold-out tour dates. Perry wears the same set in the post, and according to the video, the co-ord appears to be made from a quilted material — almost like a space suit.

“OMG THE MAGIC IN MEXICO IS REEEAL‼️We just sold out 2 shows in CDMX in just a couple hours! 😮Due to demand we’re adding a third and final CDMX date, on sale now! ¡Te amo siempre Mexico!,” she captioned the video.