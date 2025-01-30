All Swifties and KatyCats are well-versed in their pop idols’ former feud. Though there was “bad blood” between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry for years — allegedly commemorated in the 2014 song — the singers have long since mended the relationship.

In 2019, the two hard-launched their reconciliation when Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Since, both have publicly supported each other; the “Roar” singer attended the Eras Tour in early 2024, while Swift sang along to Perry’s VMAs performance months later.

Now, it appears as though the two have just leveled up their friendship. As of Wednesday, Jan. 29, the two are now also dressing alike, which, in girl world, practically equates to BFF potential. Behold, Perry’s cutout look straight out of Swift’s style playbook.

Katy’s All-Black Number

Yesterday, Perry was spotted on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a leather-on-leather ’fit. She wore a tube top in faded leather, which gave it a vintage effect. The piece featured edgy details including tiny silver studs and circular hardware on the band.

Keeping the look streamlined, the “Woman’s World” songstress wore matching high-waisted pants. The leather bottoms also featured peekaboo thigh slits: one on each pantleg surrounded by the same silver studs.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In keeping with the edgy spunk, she matched her accessories to her clothes’ silver hardware and wore three layers of chain necklaces, differing in size, chunky rings, and serpentine earrings.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Twinning With Taylor

If Perry’s look seems like fashion déjà vu, that’s because it was nearly identical to Swift’s highly photographed outfit at the 2024 Super Bowl. To watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift watched from the stands in an all-black look.

Swift wore a similar bustier-style top, though hers featured sleeves and a see-through mesh panel. Even their pants were alike. Though the “Blank Space” singer wore jeans instead of leather, hers also featured horizontal cutouts surrounded by a glitzier, more bejeweled set of embellishments: rhinestones.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It’s probably wishful thinking to interpret this sartorial coincidence as an Easter egg about a pending collab on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — but a girl can dream.