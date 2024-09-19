The Kardashians and Jenners love a couture moment. Between Kim Kardashian’s pearl strand dress at the 2023 Met Gala and Kylie Jenner’s LBD with a replica of a lion head, the chic clan is accustomed to turning heads and making headlines in extravagantly exquisite outfits. Despite unlimited access to designer wares, their signature style has always been the fitted jersey look.

From Khy to Good American, their multi-million apparel brands — or in SKIMS’ case, multi-billion — were practically built on the skin-hugging fabric. It’s a look they return to time and again, especially during their “off-duty” days.

That said, with all the jersey-centric brands at their disposal, the family inevitably has the best collection of stretchy pieces. Enter: Khloé Kardashian’s itty-bitty LBD — little brown dress.

Khloé’s Deliciously Chic Mini

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Kardashian shared her latest look on main. Against a white wall, she stood out in a chocolatey brown number. The semi-diaphanous piece was relatively covered on top with a high neckline and long sleeves. The hemline, however, couldn’t be any shorter and flaunted major leg.

Her cocoa inspiration could be found in her emoji-only caption, which included a chocolate bar, a chocolate chip cookie, a bear, and a chocolate-glazed donut.

She Wore Carrie’s Favorite Accessory

To match her minimalist piece, she kept her accessories low-key. She wore chunky ’80s-inspired earrings (a big trend this year) and a Carrie Bradshaw-coded choice: a nameplate necklace that bore her nickname, “Koko.”

If you’ll recall, Carrie had one too many meltdowns during SATC, but her last was the most understandable. In the finale, Carrie lost her nameplate necklace, her absolute favorite accessory. Naturally, it sent her into a spiral for losing both her jewelry and sense of self.

She expertly continued her cocoa color scheme with her beauty look, and makeup artist Ash Hold painted her lips and eyelids delicious shades of chocolate. Meanwhile, Irinel de León styled her hair in a half-up ’do with a slicked-back Gen Z-approved center part.

Is The Dress KarJenner Merch?!

To those who want to copy her look, unfortunately, Kardashian didn’t tag which brand her dress is from. But some culprits could be SKIMS, Khy, or even her own, Good American.

Keeping the brand on the DL may be intentional, though. Jenner, for example, notoriously doesn’t tag unreleased Khy products while they’re in development and only reveals their origins a day or two before launch. Kardashian could be employing the same teasing strategy for her own label or her sisters’ label — especially since she regularly rocks (and promotes) Khy.

Back in August, Kardashian wore a gray cropped tee from her little sister’s brand and posted it on social. A month prior, she donned a red mini with a twisted strap from the same brand.

It’s giving big sis energy.