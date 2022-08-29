With Labor Day Weekend 2022 right around the corner, it’s no surprise that warm weather lovers and beach bums alike are hanging onto the last few days of August — and just before all things pumpkin spiced and cozy come back around, Dua Lipa is rocking pastel-colored French tips that are serving up one last bit of summer manicure inspiration.

Painted while vacationing in sunny Ibiza, the UK singer opted for an ultra-short, almond-shaped French manicure with each tip painted in a different pretty pastel hue: buttery yellow, soft green, baby blue, dreamy lilac, and baby pink. Though super simple and minimal (especially compared some of her red carpet looks), the tiny pop of fresh color gives all of those playful vibes that are perfect poolside and beyond.

The Sweetest Pie singer has been all but living her absolute best life this summer, all while serving the fashion girlies some of her most iconic looks yet — like the sheer white dress she recently paired with the pastel French mani while attending a wedding in France, that denim bikini, her micro rhinestone bra as epic outerwear, and that stunning pink backless dress that was giving major mermaid vibes (one of my personal fave looks of hers to date).

Instagram/@dualipa

From chrome to glazed donuts nails, Louboutin-inspired red bottom nails and sweet nail art featuring your beau’s initial — countless nail trends have reigned over the last few months.

Throughout each season and seen on celebs at most every red carpet in the last year or so — French nails are thee undisputed it-girl of all mani trends that have proven to be elegant, timeless, and surprisingly allow for some serious creativity and inspiring versatility.