All over Instagram, fashion girls have been clamoring for Alaïa — from Rihanna, whose iconic Super Bowl look was designed by the label, to the fashion influencers who made their mesh flats a summer staple. Another such fashion girl is Kylie Jenner, who has effectively made Alaïa her signature brand.

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is a longtime fan of the French fashion house, her most-talked-about Alaïa look was a cozy vintage coat dress she wore on a trip to Aspen in 2023. A perfect blend of warmth and style, the ’fit quickly went viral on Fashion Twitter.

Last week, Jenner churned out another sizzling Alaïa ensemble — this time, wearing an archival bra in the streets of Paris.

Kylie’s Velvety Layers

On Jan. 26, Jenner stepped out to dinner in an ensemble so chic, it easily could have been pulled from the runway. In fact, it was on the runway — way back in 1992.

From Alaïa’s Fall/Winter ’92 collection, the textured set included a balconette bra top and matching skirt, complete with a daringly high slit. Both items were crafted from black chenille, a touchable fabric akin to velvet.

Backgrid

Layering on even more texture, Jenner added a robe-inspired wrap coat to her saucy ’fit. She let one shoulder slip down, flaunting the designer bra beneath. Like the rest of her look, Jenner’s robe was made of noir chenille, giving it a subtle “mob wife” feel.

Another Kylie x Alaïa Moment

The reality star often pays tribute to Alaïa while in the city of its origin: Paris. Back in May, after attending the French leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, Jenner sported an all-white ensemble that was utterly Princess Diana-coded.

Her halter number boasted a subtle bustier-style bodice, drop-waist silhouette, and long, ankle-length hem. She was the picture of elegance.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Alaïa really is that girl.