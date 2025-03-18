There are several style trends causing The Great Divide between millennials and Gen Z-ers. Among them are skinny jeans, ankle socks, and side parts, all of which the younger generation has deemed “cheugy.” (Instead, they prefer loose, wide-leg jeans, long socks, and middle parts.) The most recent frontier of the generational fashion debate? How to tuck one’s shirt.

For years, millennials have embraced the half-tuck, where part of the front of your shirt (either the side or the center) is tucked into bottoms with the rest hanging outside. If done right, it results in a purposely messy high-low silhouette. Gen Z, however, isn’t a fan of the look. On TikTok, videos differentiating the two are trending. And it seems like the younger camp found a new comrade in the style battle: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie’s Off-Duty Look

Jenner, aka queen of Paris Couture Week, is rarely associated with casual looks. Even when she’s courtside watching a tennis match or going on a low-key date with beau Timothée Chalamet, she keeps to her risqué style sensibilities, rocking plunging crop tops, sideboob-baring halter dresses, or, well, latex. Last week, however, she did a style 180 when she wore the model-off-duty uniform — a white T-shirt and jeans.

Hers, of course, was a trendy take. She wore a fitted tee, which she paired with mid-rise barrel jeans, the controversial denim silhouette. Leaning further into the low-key, effortless vibe, she tied a black sweatshirt around her waist.

Instagram/kyliejenner

What Is The Gen Z Tuck?

The way Jenner tucked her shirt was a lesson in styling. Instead of wearing the simple tee regularly, she gave it the “Gen Z tuck.” Per TikTok and the many, many videos populating the platform, the styling hack of the younger generation involves folding a shirt inwards to give it a clean cropped look. (A far cry from the millennials let their long shirts hang.) It’s a cleaner, navel-baring way of wearing shirts.

Jenner completed her look with toe-forward footwear, a leather jacket and tote combo, and a stack of metal rings worn on one finger.

So, so good.