Like true fashion icons, the Kardashians and Jenners have moved through several sartorial phases throughout their careers. In recent months, they’ve oscillated between the mob wife style and the stealth wealth aesthetic (two polar opposite vibes), while they’ve also embraced the bodycon dress earlier in their reality TV arc. No look, however, has been more widely associated with the clan than the controversial pantaboot.

Kim, in particular, has become an ambassador of the legging-shoe hybrid (also sometimes referred to as the pantaleggings or pant-boots). She’s worn several styles during fashion weeks, nights out, and even at the 2021 Met Gala, which naturally ignited some intense reactions from the internet.

As of Tuesday, March 25, it appears as though her youngest sister, Kylie, is nostalgic for the look, so much so that she made a DIY version with Khy’s new products.

Kylie’s Bra-As-A-Top Outfit

The 27-year-old leaned into her mega-entrepreneur MO of repping her brand on main, along with the caption, “original baddie.” And after wearing a series of jaw-dropping latex looks and statement coats from Khy, she went back to the brand’s basics... with a twist.

The top part of her look gave major “Pilates mom” energy with the simple racerback bralette ($42) she wore as a top. Though this specific piece of Khy merchandise wasn’t meant for strenuous physical activity, it’s a go-to style of style mavens fresh from workout classes. Like most of her Khy merchandise, the stretchy black basic was slinky and cleavage-baring.

She Committed A Fashion Sin

While her top was more common, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bottoms were pantaboot-coded. She wore thick black leggings that completely wrapped around her feet, which she paired with heels, for that seamless blend of shoe, sock, and legging.

Closer inspection, however, would reveal she actually wore heeled open-toe sandals over her footed pants. Wearing any type of hosiery with sandals has long been a fashion no-no, but Jenner doesn’t follow style rules — she makes them. She tossed footwear convention out the door and leaned into the fashion crime. And it paid off.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She Loves To Break This Rule

It’s not the first time she’s broken this specific fashion faux pas. Two years ago, she rocked a similar pairing, but with sheer tights instead of leggings.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A fashion maverick, if there ever was one.