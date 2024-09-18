Lady Gaga Forgot To Wear Pants On Her Date Night

Lady Gaga usually plays by her own rules, whether in music, movies, or fashion. The singer is renowned for her theatrical gowns, extravagant ensembles, and gag-worthy stunts. But even when off-duty, she still doesn’t like to get too normal with her day-to-day uniform.

On Sept. 17, she stepped out for dinner with her fiancé Michael Polansky in Los Angeles. And in typical Gaga fashion, she both nodded to her upcoming film Joker: Folie á Deux and forgot to wear pants all in one go. Now that’s how you promote a film.

Gaga’s Date Night Look

Walking out of dinner, Gaga strutted her stuff in an oversized vintage navy blue tee that reads “You’re listening to Harlequin radio,” with “Harlequin” written in scribble, then censored with a burnt hole pattern. The shirt references her Joker: Folie á Deux character Lee, a.k.a. Harley Quinn before she assumed the antihero identity.

Since Gaga’s tee fit her like a mini-dress, she skipped bottoms and embraced the pantsless trend. She wore a pair of sheer tights and black platform lace-up boots from Pleaser with a sky-high heel, which has become one of her signatures.

BACKGRID

She completed her look with simple black sunglasses and carried Celine’s Teen Nano bag in black leather.

A History Of Pantsless Outfits

Gaga frequently veers toward the theatrical, but pants are rarely part of her wardrobe, even when dressing casually. She didn’t bother to wear pants while voting in the 2020 election. Instead, she put on a Chromatica sweatshirt and metallic pink knee-high boots to drop off her ballot.

Earlier this year, Gaga teased her forthcoming album (currently dubbed LG7) by sharing photos of her in the studio on Instagram. She forwent pants for a luxe orange-and-blue wool sweater and her signature platform lace-up boots.

Occasionally, she’ll trade in bottoms for mini-shorts, as seen in 2016 when she wore tiny black denim shorts and a sheer crop top for a radio interview.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

As Gaga continues to promote her new movie and upcoming album, fans will likely be treated to more pantsless looks in the near future.