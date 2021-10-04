Lizzo’s latest hairstyle gave fans some serious early-aughts nostalgia this weekend. For The Millennium Tour in LA on Friday, the “Rumors” singer debuted a shorter hairstyle complete with chunky highlights and a stack of Y2K-friendly barrettes.

Lizzo joined a group of girlfriends — including her hairstylist, Shelby Swain — for the concert, with each wearing different outfits featuring Burberry’s classic Nova check pattern. (She even sported matching plaid nails, which was extra in the best way possible.)

The star’s hair was especially fun: The front half was parted to the side and pinned with five or six gold snap hair clips (remember those?), while the back half was parted in the middle for a slightly teased look. The ends were curled upward and the color was a streaky mix of honey blonde and brunette. While it’s an undeniable fact that Lizzo can pull off literally any hairstyle, Swain tagged wig and hair extensions company True Indian Hair in her post, indicating that the style was just temporary.

Makeup wise, Lizzo’s longtime makeup artist Alexx Mayo shared on Instagram that he used a combination of shimmery eyeshadows, a brown lip pencil, a neutral, matte lipstick, and a shiny lip gloss, all from Charlotte Tilbury. Like her hair, the singer’s sultry golden look would fit perfectly in the 2000s.

Still, Lizzo’s throwback beauty moment was appropriate for The Millennium Tour, in which B2K member Omarion as well as early ’00s artists like Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie perform iconic and memorable hits from the era.

At 33 years old, Lizzo is technically a millennial, so it’s no surprise she went above and beyond for the outing, even becoming visibly emotional at one of the slower songs. #Mood.