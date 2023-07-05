In full-on press tour mode over the last few weeks, Margot Robbie has been serving up some instantly iconic, all-pink-everything looks leading up to Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated film by the name of Barbie. And honestly, long before the initial teaser trailer even dropped (and went completely viral, too), all things Barbie have been having their main character moment — from oh so pink Barbiecore red carpet moments, most recently worn by the likes of Florence Pugh and Kim Kardashian, to very Barbie-inspired hair, which claims Blake Lively as a major fan.

Most recently, the Australian-born actor referenced the 1959 original Barbie doll, with a cherry red mani pedi and a red-tinted lip gloss to match the nostalgic look. And just before that vintage-inspired moment in Sydney, Australia, Robbie went for her more typically understated vibes with some sheer pink polished nails, no doubt nodding to her on-screen character in the most subtle way.

As for her most recent look? Robbie recreated Barbie’s infamous “day to night” ensemble circa 1985 while in Seoul, South Korea, accessorizing with an ’80s-era phone (completely bedazzled with pink rhinestones, of course). And while all eyes were on her ‘fit, her pink-tipped French manicure is some serious inspiration for the warm summer months and beyond.

Painted by a South Korean nail artist by the name of Cho, the duo opted for a minimal, milky pink base that is very much in line with Robbie’s more low-key approach to beauty. Though adding in some unexpected color that feels very playful à la the ’80s, her short nails featured a thinly lacquered mid-tone pink French tip in lieu of a stark white shade.

Tapping her right hand makeup artist Pati Dubroff (who recently glammed Sofia Richie Grainge on her wedding day), they went with some soft monochromatic glam in baby pink hues, with a contoured neutral lip that creates added fullness. As for Robbie’s blonde tresses, Bryce Scarlett went with an on-trend side part and some billowing, glossy waves.