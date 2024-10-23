10 Years Ago, A Brunette Margot Robbie Exposed Her Bra In A Bejeweled Dress

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most influential trendsetters — Barbiecore is proof. The actor fully embraced her Barbie role, not just via the film’s costumes, but also on the press tour, cleverly recreating the Mattel doll’s archival ensembles. As a result, no one was spared from Barbiemania. For nearly two years (a lifetime in fashion terms), the world was tickled pink.

Before Barbie, however, Robbie had already been at the forefront of one of today’s fashion’s biggest trends. Case in point: her 2014 Met Gala look.

Margot’s Exposed Bra Look At The Met Gala

In 2024, naked dressing is practically the norm and one of the biggest trends in the unclothed style umbrella is flaunting bras. But before the likes of Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, and the rest of Hollywood’s A-listers started exposing theirs, Robbie did it first — a whole decade before the rest of the pack.

To attend fashion’s most prestigious party in 2014, which paid tribute to fashion designer Charles James, Robbie wore an ensemble that could belong on any 2024 red carpet. Decked in Prada, the Wolf of Wall Street star wore a bejeweled powder blue confection. The base of the dress was an ankle-length organza that was utterly diaphanous.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The torso, which featured a sleeveless ruffled mock neckline, was covered in a smattering of gemstones and grommets. It fully exposed her white satin triangle bra. For emphasis, Robbie wore hers with the straps jutting out of her top à la the stylistic leanings in the early aughts.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The bottom half of the dress was covered in a geometric pattern of plexi-plate embroideries, making it look like a skirt overlay. Robbie completed her ’fit with a black clutch, pointed silver pumps, and massive diamond stud earrings and rings.

Her Bold Brunette ‘Do

The most controversial part of her look, however, wasn’t the fact that she bared intimates (even if she was a decade early) — it was her dye job.

Nearly a decade before she became the ultimate blond icon, Robbie had a months-long fling with brown hair. As expected, she pulled off the brunette when she slicked her hair back in a swirly ponytail.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, it was a time.