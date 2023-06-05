In mid-May, Megan Fox fronted one of the four covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 issue, alongside Kim Petras, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart. Now, mere weeks later, Fox is back in a bikini and, TBH, it’s just as spicy as her near-naked cover look.

The Jennifer’s Body star took to main — a move she rarely ever does these days after deleting all of her posts — and shared a selfie in a bikini. Fox rocked a slinky two-piece set while sitting on a couch. Her top was a bandeau-style bra with a saucy cut-out in the center.

Meanwhile, her bottoms, in a matching black crinkly fabric, were barely visible except for the straps that she pulled high above her hips. She captioned the post, “ace of cups + the star,” sticking to the tarot card-inspired captions that her two lone Instagram posts share.

In the second photo, Fox can be seen near the beach, the bikini barely visible in her selfie. But it was her siren-inspired copper ‘do, which she debuted last March, that grabbed my attention — perfectly fitting the setting as a buzzy mermaidcore beauty trend. (Dimitris Giannetos, the stylist responsible for her locks, actually revealed that the “inspo was the Little Mermaid.”)

I’d say they nailed the look.