Halloween 2022 is just around the corner, and if you still need some nail inspo to bring on the scary vibes for your next Halloween beauty look, turn to none other than Megan Fox. The actor took to Instagram Wednesday, October 19 to show off a French manicure with a bloody twist.

The Jennifer’s Body star put a unique spin on the beloved ’90s nail trend and it’s pretty simple to replicate. Her manicure consisted of a bare stiletto-shaped nail with reddish brown blood drops. Minimal yet striking, the blood-like drips on her tips really pop against her neutral nail beds. To finish off her look, she wore a glossy, muted pink lip with winged eyeliner and defined brows. (Special shout-out to a hair accessory you probably didn’t know you needed for fall/winter until now: a furry red bucket hat.)

Fox has recently sported other manis that are perfect for Halloween. If you want to go lighter and a bit more whimsical this spooky season, look to her pastel Aura nails for a softer nail art design. Aura nails were huge this summer and you can easily bring the look into the colder months by using darker, moodier nail polish colors.

As if you needed yet another reason to love the classic French manicure, Fox’s bloody-tip version proves just how versatile the design can be. If you’re not feeling the gory vibes, there are so many other different ways to decorate your tips for this year’s Halloweekend festivities. You can draw on cobwebs, pumpkins, and even ghosts. Another option is to switch up the color scheme for something more fun. Whether you rock red tips like Fox or tailor it to match your costume, the possibilities are truly endless.