19 Frighteningly Cute Halloween Nail Art Designs For Short Nails

Halloween 2022 is just around the corner — which means it’s about that time to get in those last minute nail appointments for the spookiest night of the year. Craving a bit of inspo?
Lucky for you, Bustle already gathered some fire nail art designs for those that prefer all black everything come Halloween, and of course, curated a list of easy-to-recreate makeup looks for the 31st when you need a costume in a pinch ... But these short nail art ideas bring the spooky vibes all month long, whether or not you happen to be dressing up for the occasion. There are on-trend aura and velvet nails (with a fittingly dark twist) and even celestial designs that are simply bewitching (and are a vibe year round, TBH). And from minimal skeleton designs for your inner soft girl, to some creepy blood-dripped tips that bring a bit of gore — there’s truly a mani for each and every aesthetic.
So whether you are out celebrating the horror-filled holiday or are opting for a cozy night in with the latest scary movies on deck, here are 19 ideas for Halloween nail art designs to get my fellow short nail girlies in the spirit.