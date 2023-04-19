Megan Thee Stallion Wore A Bra As A Shirt On The Cover Of Elle Magazine

Megan Thee Stallion is on a sartorial roll. Since her red carpet comeback at the 2023 Oscars after a (too-long) hiatus, the “Thot Sh*t” rapper has been maintaining her spot in the fashion discourse, serving ’fit after spicy ’fit. Bustier gowns, butt cut-outs, and bra tops paired with Y2K-era low-rise pants were just some of her headline-making looks in recent weeks. And on Tuesday, Megan slayed yet another look — this time on the cover of Elle Magazine’s May 2023 issue.

In one of the three covers photographed by Adrienne Raquel, Megan wore the celebrity-favorite no-pants look. (Gigi Hadid also donned the pantsless, undies-forward style on her March 2023 Elle cover.) The ‘fit was styled by Law Roach, her go-to stylist, and featured a caged trench coat by Alaïa that fully exposed her bra and high-waist undies set underneath, paired with matching caged booties.

In a second cover, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper wore another bra top ’fit. This time, the ink-black bra — worn as a shirt — was paired with a fitted maxi skirt, a huge trend this summer. She brought the drama to the look by pairing it with opera gloves, strappy stilettos, and a single gold statement ring from Cartier.

Wearing innerwear as outerwear may have been a symbolic choice. In the cover story, titled “‘Nobody Can Take Your Power’: Megan Thee Stallion in Her Own Words,” the rapper opened up about the traumatic aftermath of being shot by Tony Lanez. Megan got vulnerable and shared how she spent the past few years reclaiming her narrative as a survivor and where she is in her healing journey.

Nothing says “Hot Girl” like a happy one.