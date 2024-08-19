Meghan Markle continues to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess has honored Diana through her fashion and jewelry on several occasions. Markle continued this tradition during her recent visit to Colombia with Harry, where she was seen wearing a pair of sentimental earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Colegio La Giralda school in the Colombian capital of Bogotá on Aug. 16, where they spoke with students, took a stroll around the campus, and enjoyed traditional Colombian performances.

However, the attention of eagle-eyed royalists was firmly on Markle’s jewelry that had been worn by Princess Diana almost 40 years earlier.

Diana’s Butterfly Earrings

With her hair tied back in a bun, Markle’s gold stud butterfly design earrings were on full display — the same pair worn by Diana in the summer of 1986 during a royal trip to Canada with her then-husband, Prince Charles.

The Duchess’ ear accessories complimented her overall look, which included a beige coat, a white buttoned shirt, slim black trousers, and a simple pair of flats.

Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana’s earrings during a trip to Colombia. Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Markle has reached for Diana’s butterfly studs. The Duchess was first seen wearing the earrings in 2018, shortly after announcing she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie.

Markle wore the earrings for a second time in September 2019 during the launch of her women’s workwear capsule collection, in support of her patronage Smart Works.

More Princess Diana Jewelry Tributes

The Duchess has worn several other pieces from Diana’s jewelry box over the years, including in July 2024, when she was spotted wearing her late mother-in-law’s diamond cross and gold chain necklace during a visit to Nigeria.

Princess Diana wearing her butterfly earrings on a royal visit. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Markle also wore one of Diana’s aquamarine rings on her wedding day in 2018. Before their royal nuptials, Prince Harry used two diamonds from his mother's personal collection for the Duchess’ tri-stone engagement ring, which he designed before his 2017 proposal.