While the fashion elite are making their way to Paris for the final leg of fashion month, it’s high time to look back at the chic whirlwind that was Milan Fashion Week.

Shows blessed style savants with both screenshot-worthy inspiration and group chat fodder alike. Compared to London, New York, and Copenhagen before that, the Italian runways were particularly jaw-dropping.

Fashion girlies saw the dawn of a new Moschino, as the newly-appointed creative director Adrian Appiolaza debuted a shockingly subdued collection, his first for the label. Elsewhere on the runways, fashion editors fawned once again over Matthieu Blazy’s designs for Bottega Veneta, which exemplified the brand’s construction prowess.

Milan also racked up the supermodel sightings, with appearances from Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid. The model walked Versace’s runway only this Fall/Winter 2024 season, but was nearly outshone by a front-row attendee. Anne Hathaway dominated headlines when she was seen dancing to Nicki Minaj at the designer’s after-party.

Ahead, these and more of MFW’s buzziest moments.

Gigi Hadid Walked For Versace

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For years, Gigi Hadid has been a Versace runway fixture. In keeping with tradition, the supermodel hit the label’s Milan catwalk for her first and only show of the season. Once a Donatella girl, always a Donatella girl.

Moschino Accessorized With Groceries

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Welcome to a new era of Moschino. Adrian Appiolaza made his debut as the brand’s creative director this MFW, steering the fantastical brand into more wearable territory.

Overall, the collection was infinitely more toned-down than Moschino fans are used to, but Appiolaza did add a touch of whimsy by way of grocery-stuffed accessories. Leafy greens and baguettes (the bread, not the bag) tumbled out of brown paper bags, while pineapples were sent down the runway in stylish net carriers.

Fendi’s Lollipop Holder

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the Fendi runway, a different snack was highlighted. Viewers couldn’t help but notice the candy-inspired leather goods attached to new FW24 bags. Lo and behold, the sucker-shaped cases were, in fact, made to house actual lollipops. File that under: Things you do not need, but absolutely want.

GCDS’ Hello Kitty Bra

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

GCDS is known for taking nostalgic childhood characters and turning them into club wear. Remember the Patrick Star nipple pastie dress and Dua Lipa’s Hello Kitty bikini? The latter just made a comeback on GCDS’s runway — this time, in the form of a metallic micro bra.

Anne Hathaway Stole The Show At Versace

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andy Sachs may have fumbled her Paris Fashion Week bag, but Anne Hathaway knows how to enjoy it to the fullest. In January 2023, for example, a video of her dancing to “Lady Marmalade” at a PFW after-party made the rounds on Twitter.

The actor had another viral dance floor moment in Milan — this time jamming out to Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” at Versace’s post-show soirée. A brand endorser, Hathaway always attends their shows and always makes headlines doing so.

High-Fashion Undies At Gucci

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci’s ’90s undergarments have been making a major comeback in recent years — just ask Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, who are both devotees of the brand’s vintage lingerie. Buoyed by this popularity, the Italian label leaned in this season, sending even more monogrammed intimates down the runway.

Bottega Veneta’s Immaculate Construction

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

As per usual, Bottega Veneta’s display of craftsmanship was all fashion editors could talk about. Matthieu Blazy has been wowing the crowd season after season, and Fall/Winter 2024 was no different. The fringed pieces, in particular, were splashed all over Instagram before the show had even ended.