The date is December 23: Christmas trees are lit, presents are wrapped, and the fashion girlies are dressed in festive plaid, Santa red, or luxe velvet. Millie Bobbie Brown, however, isn’t most fashion girlies.

The Stranger Things actor went for the antithesis of a traditional holiday uniform, donning a vibrant floral bikini.

Millie’s Retro String Bikini

Over the holiday weekend, the Enola Holmes star shared photos from her island getaway, replete with lush greenery and sandy toes. Naturally, she wore an ensemble befitting her sunny locale.

Brown’s swim set was a masterclass in print; marigolds, sky blues, magentas, and teals bloomed into retro-style florals. The bra-style top featured an exaggerated, inverted cleavage silhouette made possible by underwire support.

Though her bikini top boasted thicker straps, the bottoms had ultra thin straps, made with whimsical twists. The Stranger Things star merchandised her ’fit with a belly chain made out of white beads, adding to the set’s beachy vibe.

ICYMI: Her Y2K-Era Butterfly Clip

Embracing the carefree aesthetic, Brown kept her beauty look sunkissed and natural. Though Brown launched a beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in 2019, she’s never shied away from going bare-faced.

She did, however, choose a single accessory for her hair. On one side of her center part (a typical Gen Z move), Brown attached a nostalgic accent: a butterfly clip. Brown’s take, however, was decidedly modern. Crafted from white beads (likely to match her body jewelry), the Y2K-inspired item looked more in line with the coquette styles of today.

Covetable holiday vibes, to be sure.