Despite being one of fashion’s gaudiest eras, the ’80s have flown relatively under the radar, at least when it comes to resurfaced trends. Styles inspired by the ’70s disco era, ’90s minimalism, and ’00s chaos have all funneled back into the trend cycle and onto style stars’ recent outfits. The eighties, however, deserve their time under the sartorial spotlight.

For one, the 1980s introduced a new host of style stars, including a young Sarah Jessica Parker. Before her enduring legacy in the fashion industry as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker was already making statements on red carpets in spicy bra tops and rocking her own little Carrie-inspired rosettes.

Then there’s Madonna, who burst onto the scene that decade and quickly became a style star after her “Like A Virgin” single. She was a red carpet darling, rocking lingerie-inspired looks nonstop, including that of the cone bra.

The decade also saw some iconic Princess Diana ‘fits pre-revenge dress and some iconic Whitney Houston moments. Of course, other icons beloved throughout the decades also served looks, including Dolly Parton, Grace Jones, and Janet Jackson.

Because ’80s fashion is well worth celebrating (Hailey Bieber is already taking cues from the decade’s boxy blazers), ahead, peruse 12 of the most iconic looks — shoulder pads and all.

Madonna Sonia Moskowitz/Archive Photos/Getty Images Before heralding a more provocative style era in the ’90s, Madonna was already pushing boundaries in the decade prior. A year after she released her eponymous debut album, she performed “Like A Virgin” at the first-ever MTV VMAs in 1984 in one of her most memorable ‘fits of all time. Emerging from a wedding cake, the pop icon wore an all-white ensemble featuring a white bustier, a tulle skirt blanketed in hearts, fingerless lace opera gloves, and a massive belt spelling out “BOY TOY.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Carrie Bradshaw would never be caught dead wearing a scrunchie, but Sarah Jessica Parker made the hair accessory look cool in 1987 when she paired the satin pink ponytail holder with an oversize blazer and bedazzled sunglasses. (Plus, peep her rosette broach that gave big Carrie energy.)

Grace Jones Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Exposed undies? Sheer? Opera gloves? Grace Jones was already rocking all of today’s buzzy trends back in the ’80s. Just look at the statement-making ensemble she wore on for a night out: an utterly see-through corset cage dress that fully flaunted her underwear. It wasn’t just spicy styles she was ahead of either. Remember the hooded dresses Hollywood seems to love? Jones did it first.

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Even before Princess Diana’s revenge dress (which she debuted in 1994), the late royal was always stylish. This casual ensemble was one of her more famous looks, comprised of a sweatshirt, jeans tucked into riding boots, and a boxy blazer reminiscent of the decade.

Whitney Houston Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While Whitney Houston donned a host of glitzy gowns throughout her career, she peppered the ’80s with fun dresses, tiered ruffles, padded shoulders, and a rainbow of colors. At the 1988 American Music Awards, she wore a bold ensemble that felt quintessential of the era.

Cher Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are the reigning queens of spicy ‘fits this decade, Cher, however, dominated the risqué genre 40+ years ago. Case in point: her fully bedazzled look at the 1986 Oscars. The singer donned a harness-inspired bra top and an ultra-low-rise skirt with a zig-zag waistband. So good.

Molly Ringwald Paramount Pictures/Moviepix/Getty Images Before the likes of Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods, there was first Andie Walsh. In 1986, Molly Ringwald played the stylish student in the film Pretty in Pink. Her character helped usher in the thrifted, eclectic aesthetic that featured doily collars and printed vests.

Janet Jackson picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images In 1989, Janet Jackson released her fourth studio album Rhythm Nation 1814 and debuted the military-inspired look that would seal her status as a fashion icon. The sartorial moment would be referenced for decades to come and has since been worn by the likes of Beyoncé. NBD.

Jane Fonda Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images Though she technically debuted her aerobics look in the late ’70s, Jane Fonda’s fitness videos blew up the decade after. The bodysuit, tights, and leg warmers ensemble quickly became her ’80s uniform, which led to the style’s massive popularity. Today, the look is practically synonymous with Fonda’s name.

Dolly Parton Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images Per Dolly Parton, the first time she ever felt “fashionable” was when she rocked an all-pink ensemble to the premiere of 9 to 5. She even enlisted the help of the film’s costume designer Ann Roth. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she recalled, “I remember feeling really pretty.”