Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, but some of your favorite beauty brands have already released their holiday 2022 products. Start layering up — and get ready to make those wishlists.

Glossier and Soft Services launched cozy-scented products (think notes of cocoa, cedar, cinnamon, and vanilla) to get you in the winter mood; Saie partnered with Reformation to create a limited-edition highlighter; and ORLY and Lisa Frank came out with dreamy ’90s-inspired nail stickers and polishes to put a more colorful spin on celebrating the holidays this year.

Don’t worry if you want to live in the moment and enjoy as much of Halloweekend as you can: Kylie Jenner turned to her favorite superhero Batman and launched a limited-edition Batman collection full of dark and moody eyeshadow and liners — just in the nick of time if you’re still on the hunt and looking for any last-minute costume ideas. Plus, Paris Hilton teamed up with Urban Decay to join the Metaverse to throw a super sick virtual Halloween party.

Those are just a few highlights of all the exciting newness that just came out. For more, read on to find out which new skin care, hair, and makeup releases you should keep on your radar.

1 Soft Services Got Spicy Soft Services Soft Services launched the Spice Buffing bar, a limited-edition microcrystal exfoliation bar to give your skin some extra T.L.C. But what’s even better is the heady scent of cedar, tonka bean, and powdered cinnamon for a warm and cider-like smell that will gives major cozy vibes. You’ll want to get it while it’s hot — it’s only available until October 31 while supplies last.

2 Lisa Frank & Orly Packed On The Color For The Holidays ORLY The new ORLY x Lisa Frank Holiday Nail Stickers and Polishes were made for you to live out your ’90s nostalgia dreams. On top of these adorable cat designs, the new holiday collection launched with unicorns, dolphins, and dogs decals in whimsical rainbow colors and backgrounds.

3 Amyris Launched A New Brand Calming Face Oil EcoFabulous $18 See On EcoFabulous Sustainable manufacturer Amyris (which produces Biossance, JVN, and Rose Inc. to name just a few) launched a new beauty brand named EcoFabulous. The collection consists of seven facial oils — original, calming, brightening, energizing, clarifying, nourishing, and nighttime — that can be mixed in with your favorite moisturizers (or used on their own) to achieve your specific skin goals. It also has a moisturizer and lip glosses.

4 Glossier Went Aprés-Ski Glossier introduced a limited-edition Balm Dotcom for winter: Swiss Miss. Inspired by the hot cocoa brand of the same name, it has notes of hot cocoa, vanilla orchid, and sugar for a sweet scent and leaves a sheer brown tint.

5 Banila Co Debuted Its First Vegan Formula Banila Co Clean It Zero Brightening Peeling Gel Scrub Ulta $19 See On Ulta For its first vegan formula, Banila Co gave everyone a gentle yet powerful brightening peel for a more radiant complexion. Made with mandarin orange peel oil and vitamin C, it exfoliates dead skin cells, getting rid of dullness.

6 Kylie Jenner Sent The Bat Signal Batman Pressed Powder Palette Kylie Cosmetics $45 See On Kylie Cosmetics For Halloween, Kylie Jenner launched a five-piece, limited-edition makeup set dedicated to Batman. It came out with dark and moody eyeshadows and liners, a makeup bag, a dewy highlighter, and a colorful lip set (all housed within packaging that features the Caped Crusader).

7 Haus Labs Went Cherry Red Haus Labs By Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in Primary Sephora $24 See On Sephora The Haus Labs PHD Hybrid Lip Oil got even better with a brand new shade: Primary. You’ll enjoy the same nourishment thanks to vegan collagen and prickly pear, just with a sheer cherry shade to bring some color and shine to your lips.

8 Indie Lee Boosted The Glow Botanical Boosting Oil Indie Lee $48 See On Indie Lee The key to keeping skin hydrated and glowing is strengthening your skin barrier. Indie Lee launched a new oil made with vitamin E, malic acid, orchid extract, and avocado, rosehip, and squalane oils to lock in moisture and protect your skin from environmental stressors.

9 NuFace Powered Up TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFace $395 See On NuFace The NuFace Trinity+ got a sleek upgrade with more powerful features. The new launch has a “Boost” button that allows you to increase the tool’s microcurrent power by 25 percent.

10 Paris Hilton & Urban Decay Celebrated #Cryptoween Urban Decay To celebrate her favorite holiday, Paris Hilton partnered with Urban Decay to throw a #Cryptoween party in the Metaverse where you can virtually enjoy fun activities, like visiting Urban Decay-themed rooms, glamming up your avatar in cool makeup looks, and throwing your own fashion show. Plus, you can take a pic with Hilton in a designated selfie booth.

11 Saie Partnered Up With Reformation Saie High Glow Liquid Highlighter Reformation $28 See On Reformation Reformation got into the beauty game for the first time ever with its partnership with Saie. Both brands collaborated on this limited-edition High Glow Liquid Highlighter, a dusty rose shade with a shimmery finish that gives a nice, dewy glow. It is also packed with nourishing skin care ingredients such as mulberry, elderberry, and primrose extract to act as a barrier against environmental aggressors and treat hyperpigmentation.

12 Naturium Decided To Just Dew It You should always be wearing sunscreen and Naturium’s newest launch made it even easier. On top of SPF 50 protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays, this moisturizer is packed with vitamin C and niacinamide to nourish the skin and protect it from environmental aggressors.

13 Billie Offered A Solution For Ingrown Hairs Ultimate Skin Solution Billie $12 See On Billie Billie launched what could be the answer to your beauty prayers when it comes to ingrown hairs. The Ultimate Skin Solution is a non-stinging spray that contains salicylic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation between shaves to unclog pores and prevent bumps, and aloe to calm down redness, leaving your skin soft and smooth.

14 Youthforia Debuted In Ulta Youthforia BYO BLUSH Color Changing Blush Oil Ulta $36 See On Ulta Youthforia, one of TikTok’s favorite brands, made its grand debut at beauty shopping mecca Ulta. Find the Blush Color Changing Blush Oil, the Pregame Daily Protective Primer, and others from the brand.

15 Then I Met You Announced Its First-Ever Sale K-beauty brand Then I Met You treated fans to its first-ever sale. From October 28-30 you can score 20% off some of the brands most iconic products, like the Living Cleansing Balm and the Giving Essence. As an added bonus, you can also snag some K-beauty essentials over at Soko Glam at a discounted price. Spend over $90, and you’ll get a special surprise deluxe sample. (No worries if you don’t want to spend that much; a Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm Travel Mini comes with every order.)

16 Brands Joined Saie To Fight For Abortion Rights Clean beauty brand Saie launched The Every Body campaign to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice. It called over 35 other beauty and wellness brands, such as Glow Recipe, Youth To The People, and The INKEY List to join the initiative. Those participating will offer best-selling products in repackaged, limited-edition “Every Body Green” cartons and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to initiatives that support reproductive justice in partnership with activist organization SisterSong.